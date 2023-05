Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against employees of Nine Energy Service to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Group of THP on behalf of a former driver for the company claiming racial bias. The case is 5:23-cv-00655, Peoples v. Nine Energy Service, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

May 22, 2023, 3:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Reginald Davis Peoples

defendants

Brett Blankenship

Happy Lopez

Nine Energy Service, Inc.

Phillip Steinmetz

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination