New Suit - Employment

Laboratory Corp. of America, an operator of dozens of clinical laboratories, was hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged disability- and race-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa on behalf of April Peoples, who claims she was wrongfully terminated after filing complaints about discriminatory treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02830, Peoples v. Laboratory Corporation of America.