New Suit

People's United Financial sued Ludwig P. Vollers III Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Miller Nash Graham & Dunn, seeks to recover over $297,000 in principal plus accrued interest that the defendant allegedly owes the plaintiff from defaulting under a loan. The case is 2:22-cv-01151, Peoples Bank v. Vollers.

Banking & Financial Services

August 16, 2022, 8:01 PM