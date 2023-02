New Suit - Contract

People's Bank filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Bernstein Law, targets Navi Inc. and other defendants for allegedly defaulting on two loans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00105, Peoples Bank v. Navi, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 08, 2023, 2:53 PM