Removed To Federal Court

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Medicine Man Technologies Inc. Monday to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Haas & Castillo on behalf of software company PeopleGuru Inc., contends that the defendant continued to use the plaintiff's services without paying. The case is 8:23-cv-01313, Peopleguru, Inc. v. Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

Technology

June 12, 2023, 12:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Peopleguru, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract