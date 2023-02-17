People Were Pretty Surprised: $420M Settlement Secured by Sm...

News From Law.com

New York law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld secured a $420 million settlement for their clients in a securities class action case against Teva Pharmaceuticals. The law firm was viewed as the underdog, but exceeded the law community's expectations in the end. The named plaintiffs, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and Anchorage Police & Fire Retirement System, alleged in the complaint that Teva allegedly engaged in price fixing to raise profits. The case was initially filed in 2016 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut.

Banking & Financial Services

February 17, 2023, 10:00 AM