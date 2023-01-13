People Want to Know: Briefs Pile Up as Observers Step Into S...

News From Law.com

A 10-foot easement being fought over by two Hidalgo County water districts brings to the forefront the issue of whether government immunity exists between co-equal entities. If it does, the Texas high court is asked to decide if the legislature waived immunity by granting the condemnor power in the Water Code to condemn any land. This case has drawn 11 amicus curiae briefs from across the state, most from water districts and one from the Texas Pipeline Association and Texas Oil & Gas Association, all concerned with the implications.

Government

January 13, 2023, 5:26 PM