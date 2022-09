News From Law.com

The red-hot flow of talent between large law firms has cooled off in 2022, not only because law firms have slowed down their rapid hiring. Individual lawyers are also choosing to stick at their present firms during a period of relative uncertainty, industry observers say. Lawyers are becoming "stickier," especially as the fourth quarter approaches, both due to individual prospects and because of more deliberate hiring from firms.

September 14, 2022, 5:00 AM