New Suit - Contract

Farrell Fritz and Day Pitney filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Gregory Penza, who formerly owned ULC Pipeline Robotics and other energy infrastructure companies. The suit pertains to a purchase-and-sale agreement between Penza and defendant ULC Business Holdings. The complaint accuses the defendant of failing to make a $15 million payment and improperly delaying execution of the agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04985, Penza v. ULC Business Holdings LLC.

Energy

August 23, 2022, 4:36 PM