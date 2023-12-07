Who Got The Work

Thomas G. Yoxall and Nick Graber of Locke Lord have stepped in as defense counsel to Steward Health Care System in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed Oct. 23 in Texas Northern District Court by Padfield & Stout on behalf of Penumbra Inc., contends that the defendant failed to pay over $2 million for delivered products and goods. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge A. Joe Fish, is 3:23-cv-02345, Penumbra Inc v. Steward Health Care System LLC.

Health Care

December 07, 2023, 10:10 AM

