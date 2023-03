New Suit

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Prudential Financial and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was brought by the Clark Law Office on behalf of Jacqueline Penticoff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00075, Penticoff v. American Institute of Certified Public Accountants et al.

Insurance

March 08, 2023, 2:58 PM