Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott and Mozley, Finlayson & Loggins filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Pentagon Federal Credit Union. The suit accuses Dipito LLC d/b/a SD Motorwerks of failing to confirm the identity of two borrowers before selling two loans to Pentagon Federal in breach of an executed indirect lending dealer agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01850, Pentagon Federal Credit Union v. Dipito LLC.
Banking & Financial Services
April 26, 2023, 6:58 AM