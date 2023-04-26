New Suit - Contract

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott and Mozley, Finlayson & Loggins filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Pentagon Federal Credit Union. The suit accuses Dipito LLC d/b/a SD Motorwerks of failing to confirm the identity of two borrowers before selling two loans to Pentagon Federal in breach of an executed indirect lending dealer agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01850, Pentagon Federal Credit Union v. Dipito LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

April 26, 2023, 6:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Pentagon Federal Credit Union

Plaintiffs

Mozley Finlayson Loggins

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott

defendants

Dipito LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract