Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Norton Rose Fulbright on Tuesday removed a lawsuit alleging fraud against solar and energy storage provider Origis Energy and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Dechert on behalf of Belgium-based Pentacon B.V. and Baptizes N.V., accuses the defendants of misrepresenting Origis' value and business operations in order to purchase the plaintiffs' shares at a 'deficiently low' price before selling the company for a billion dollars. The case is 1:23-cv-02172, Pentacon BV et al v. Vanderhaegen et al.

Renewable Energy

March 14, 2023, 7:46 PM