Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Bombardier Transportation (Holdings) USA Inc. and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Elefterakis, Elefterakis & Panek on behalf of Matthew Penso. The case is 2:23-cv-00474, Penso v. Bombardier Transportation (Holdings) USA, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 27, 2023, 4:24 AM