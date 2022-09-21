New Suit

Penske Truck Leasing filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual, Core-Mark International and Mohamed Hersi on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Murchison & Cumming, seeks a declaration that Liberty Mutual must defend and indemnify Penske in an underlying personal injury lawsuit brought by Hersi. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05381, Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 21, 2022, 6:48 PM