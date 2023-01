Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kriz, Jenkins, Prewitt & Jones on Tuesday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Murphy USA, a retail gas station chain, to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Edwards & Kautz on behalf of Alice Penrod. The case is 5:23-cv-00003, Penrod v. Murphy Oil USA, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 04, 2023, 11:51 AM