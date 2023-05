Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against R&B Transport to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, for claims rising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner on behalf of Kasie Penrod and the Estate of Tray Ryan Penrod. The case is 4:23-cv-01706, Penrod v. Logistics.

Transportation & Logistics

May 08, 2023, 6:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Kasie Penrod

defendants

Buchanan Logistics

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision