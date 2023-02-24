New Suit - Trademark

Penrod Management Group, which operates the Miami-based lifestyle brand 'Nikki Beach,' filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Nikki's Beach House Grill and Nicole Capozzo-Hennessy on Friday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, brought by Duane Morris, accuses the defendants of operating a restaurant under the 'Nikki Beach' brand without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00251, Penrod Management Group Inc. v. Nikki's Beach House Grill LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 24, 2023, 4:16 PM