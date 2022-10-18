New Suit - Contract

PennyMac Loan Services filed a legal malpractice lawsuit against attorney Jeffrey Morneau and his firm Connor & Morneau on Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by Locke Lord, accuses the defendants of simultaneously representing Stephanie Lepsch, as mortgagor, and Mortgage Network Inc., as mortgagee and predecessor to PennyMac, without disclosing the dual representation to MNI. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-30133, PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. Morneau et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 18, 2022, 4:44 PM