Pennsylvanias Trial Judges Push for More Courtroom Involveme...

News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Conference of State Trial Judges unanimously adopted a resolution last week laying out the ways judges can create opportunities for rising litigators to get more courtroom experience. The resolution establishes the bench's support for an ongoing initiative to train less experienced trial lawyers that's already been gaining traction in the Pennsylvania bar. The project's backers say the bench's official support is a major part of effecting change.

Pennsylvania

August 02, 2023, 3:35 PM

nature of claim: /