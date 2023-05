News From Law.com

Pennsylvania's four representatives among the Am Law Second Hundred were unable to keep pace with the unit as a whole in 2022, a year in which it outperformed the Am Law 100. Although ALM data shows that Second Hundred collectively increased its revenue by 4.1% in 2022, outperforming the Am Law 100 by about 1.5%, these firms too struggled to keep profits up.

May 23, 2023, 3:49 PM

