Pennsylvanias Am Law 100 Firms Are Diving Into Gen AI | Law....

Pennsylvania's largest law firms are building, experimenting with, and training attorneys around generative AI programs, looking to add efficiency throughout internal firm operations.In a Law.com project looking to assess generative AI usage across the Am Law 100, 41 firms offered their insights into the new technology, ten of which have roots in the Keystone State. Eight of those firms spoke on the record about their investigations into generative AI, focusing on finding internal case uses, creating their own proprietary GPT programs, and emphasizing training efforts in order to keep up with and safely use the new technology.

February 06, 2024, 3:01 PM

