Pennsylvania to Delay NextGen Bar Exam Rollout | Law.com Rad...

Pennsylvania has chosen not to adopt the NextGen bar exam when it first rolls out in July 2026, according to a letter sent to Pennsylvania Bar Exam stakeholders on Monday. Pennsylvania currently uses the Universal Bar Examination test format for prospective attorneys, initially switching to the UBE format for the July 2022 exam. The letter states that the NCBE will allow the UBE to continue to be administered through July 2027, although the NextGen exam will be available starting July 2026.

October 17, 2023, 3:45 PM

