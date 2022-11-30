Pennsylvania Senate Formally Takes Up 7 Articles of Impeachm...

News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Senate has officially accepted the articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, marking the formal beginning of its assumption of the proceedings. The Senate directed that Krasner be issued a writ of summons after a formal presentation of the seven articles of impeachment. Rep. Craig Williams, R-Delaware, one of three representatives appointed to serve as floor managers in the proceedings, read the extensive allegations accusing Krasner of misbehavior in office.

Government

November 30, 2022, 1:46 PM