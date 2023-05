News From Law.com

Frank Cervone is retiring after 33 years with the Support Center for Child Advocates, the last 31 of which he served as the organization's executive director. Cervone said the child welfare system underwent significant improvements since he began working at the center, but there's still work to be done. Lisa Rayford Barrimond is set to serve as interim executive director as the agency searches for a permanent replacement.

Pennsylvania

May 30, 2023, 9:26 AM

