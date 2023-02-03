Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Friday removed a lawsuit against Stihl Inc. to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint, over property damage resulting from a fire started by an allegedly faulty rechargeable battery in a hedge trimmer lawn tool, was filed by Poyner Spruill on behalf of Pennsylvania National Mutual Casualty Insurance as subrogee of Joey W. Willford. The case is 7:23-cv-00018, Pennsylvania National Mutual Casualty Insurance Company as subrogee of Joey W. Willford v. Stihl Incorporated.

Insurance

February 03, 2023, 3:41 PM