Pennsylvania Justices Scrutinize Commonwealth Courts Prelimi...

A dispute over Pennsylvania's involvement in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative has drawn scrutiny over the Commonwealth Court's standards for imposing preliminary injunctions. On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court sought to untangle what those standards should be during oral arguments in DEP v. PA Legislative Reference Bureau. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection argued the Commonwealth Court had been wrong to grant Senate intervenors' request to temporarily prevent the RGGI regulations from being promulgated.

May 24, 2023, 5:58 PM

