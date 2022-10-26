Pennsylvania Justices Eye 37-Year-Old Precedent in Challenge...

News From Law.com

Four months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments over whether it should overturn a precedential abortion ruling of its own. But unlike the federal decision entered in June, the case before the state high court stands to expand abortion access. And the justices who sit on the Pennsylvania high court bench are skewed toward an even wider Democrat majority than usual, in opposition to the conservative makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court.

October 26, 2022, 3:53 PM