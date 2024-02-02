Pennsylvania Judge Who Will Oversee Lawsuits Targeting Weigh...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, on Friday, transferred 55 lawsuits over Ozempic and related type 2 diabetes medications, often prescribed for weight loss, to U.S. District Judge Gene Tratter of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The panel rejected defense arguments for other venues, such as North Carolina and California, and combined all cases against both Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, which had opposed being included in multidistrict litigation involving Novo Nordisk. Lawyers predict at least 10,000 lawsuits.

February 02, 2024, 5:27 PM

