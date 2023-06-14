Pennsylvania Judge Sides With Voters After Their Midterm 202...

News From Law.com

In two related cases, a Pennsylvania district court sided with voters and organizational plaintiffs who challenged the disqualification of undated and incorrectly dated mail-in ballots. In June 6 opinions, U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter for the Western District of Pennsylvania ruled plaintiffs had sufficiently plead voting related disputes and sufficiently stated plausible claims for relief, equal protection and/or that the application of the date instruction to reject ballots was an undue burden on voters, lacking a legitimate purpose.

June 14, 2023, 11:35 AM

