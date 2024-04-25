Pennsylvania Judge Grants Final Approval to Philips CPAP Set...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Pennsylvania on Thursday granted final approval to a class action settlement over CPAP and other breathing devices that Philips recalled in 2021. U.S. District Senior Judge Joy Flowers Conti, in Pennsylvania's Western District, also awarded $94.4 million in attorney fees to co-lead plaintiffs' attorneys in the multidistrict litigation. The settlement, valued at between $479 million and more than $600 million, compensates consumers for economic harm but excludes claims for personal injuries or medical monitoring.

