Pennsylvania Judge Approves $27M Settlement in Brutal 6-Year...

A class action alleging a Montgomery County school district used illegal budgeting practices to justify tax increases has resolved in a $27 million settlement after six years of litigation. In a Thursday order, Judge Richard Haaz of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas certified the class of taxpayers and approved their proposed settlement agreement with the Lower Merion School District. The class of property owners in the school district who paid school real property taxes between 2016 and 2021 were represented by Arthur Wolk of the Wolk Law Firm as both lead plaintiff and counsel.

October 21, 2022, 7:12 PM