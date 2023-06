Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baird Holm on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against FedEx to Nebraska District Court. The complaint, filed by the Silver Law Firm on behalf of Pennsylvania Insurance Co., contends that FedEx failed to deliver an insured Bugatti watch shipped with FedEx by the plaintiff's policyholder. The case is 8:23-cv-00274, Pennsylvania Insurance Company v. Federal Express Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

June 21, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Pennsylvania Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Silver Law Firm

defendants

Federal Express Corporation

defendant counsels

Baird Holm

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract