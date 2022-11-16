Pennsylvania House Votes in Favor of Impeaching DA Krasner |...

News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has voted to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner for "misbehavior in office." The 107-85 vote sends seven articles of impeachment against Krasner to the state Senate for trial. In the proceedings leading up the vote, the House approved an amendment adding the five articles to the resolution's initial two—which accused Krasner's leadership of being a "direct and proximate cause" of rising crime in Philadelphia and obstructing efforts of the the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order's investigation into Krasner.

Government

November 16, 2022, 1:14 PM