Pennsylvania Firms on Track to Hit National Averages in Reve...

Facing increased marginal pressures compared to firms headquartered throughout the rest of the country, the performance of firms across the region will be dependent on practice mix as well as end of year collections to help offset increased expenses, decreased demand, and modest revenue growth.The release of Citi Bank's and Wells Fargo's nine month surveys show an overlap between statewide and Philadelphia results, both groups facing higher increases in expenses and modest revenue growth compared with the rest of the nation.

Legal Services - Large Law

November 20, 2023, 4:19 PM

