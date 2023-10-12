Pennsylvania Firms Continue Diversity Efforts With Mansfield...

News From Law.com

Pennsylvania's large and mid-sized firms are not backing down on their diversity efforts despite lawsuits targeting diversity scholarships at Perkins Coie and Morrison & Foerster, as firms with roots in the commonwealth comprised roughly 5% of all firms receiving Mansfield certifications for the 2022-2023 term. Fourteen Pennsylvania-rooted firms received certification this year out of the 240+ participating firms nationwide. Ten of those firms also achieved certification plus status, meaning they submitted data to Mansfield demonstrating their DEI efforts measurably improving diverse outcomes at the firm.

