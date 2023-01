News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge John Gallagher of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania hit a hazardous spills company with sanctions Monday for failing to produce key documents in a lawsuit over a fire at a chemical supplier's facility. With Gallagher's Monday order, the defendant First Call Environmental is now set to go to trial Jan. 17 before a jury that has been instructed to apply an adverse inference that the defendant purposefully withheld evidence.

Pennsylvania

January 09, 2023, 4:37 PM