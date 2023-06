New Suit - Trademark

Post & Schell filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association. The suit takes aim at RC Herr LLC d/b/a Farm Show Milkshakes, alleging that it offers milkshake products which willfully infringe the plaintiff's marks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00929, Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association, Inc. v. Rc Herr, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 07, 2023, 12:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Post & Schell

defendants

Rc Herr, LLC.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims