New Suit

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston filed a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court against state Sen. James R. Brewster, McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko and other defendants. The complaint, brought on behalf of Pennsylvania Coach Lines Inc. (PA Coach), contends that PA Coach president David Sunstein was approached by then-president of the city school board to demand that Sunstein stop supporting Nicole Ziccarelli, Brewster's opponent, in the upcoming election for a state senate seat. The complaint further alleges that Sunstein was told to remove the political sign he had erected on his property in support of Ziccarelli. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00611, Pennsylvania Coach Lines, Inc. v. Mckeesport Area School District et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 15, 2023, 9:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Pennsylvania Coach Lines, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston

defendants

City Of Mckeesport

Dennis Joseph Lopretto

Mark Holtzman

Mckeesport Area School District

Michael Cherepko

Sen. James R. Brewster

Thomas Maglicco

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation