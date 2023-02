News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Bar Association Judicial Evaluation Commission has released its ratings of candidates running for open seats on the state appellate bench, providing insight into the qualifications of the judges who will be jockeying for spots on the state's highest courts. Four appellate seats are up for election in 2023: one on the Supreme Court, two on the Superior Court, and one on the Commonwealth Court.

February 24, 2023, 2:01 PM