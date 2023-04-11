New Suit - Class Action

Whirlpool, the home appliance manufacturer, was slapped with a product liability class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was brought by Levin Sedran & Berman, Robert Peirce & Associates and Migliaccio & Rathod. The court action pursues claims that certain Whirlpool refrigerators suffer from defects that prevent the appliances from cooling. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02041, Pennix v. Whirlpool Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 11, 2023, 2:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Francis Pennix

Plaintiffs

Levin Sedran & Berman

defendants

Whirlpool Corporation

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects