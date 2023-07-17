Counsel at Robb Leonard Mulvihill LLP on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance and Progressive Advanced Insurance Co. to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Quatrini Law Group on behalf of Brenna Pennington and Evan Pennington. The case is 2:23-cv-01289, Pennington et al v. Progressive Advanced Insurance Co. et al.
Insurance
July 17, 2023, 1:10 PM