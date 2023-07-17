Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Robb Leonard Mulvihill LLP on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance and Progressive Advanced Insurance Co. to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Quatrini Law Group on behalf of Brenna Pennington and Evan Pennington. The case is 2:23-cv-01289, Pennington et al v. Progressive Advanced Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

July 17, 2023, 1:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Brenna Pennington

Evan Pennington

Quatrinirafferty

defendants

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Progressive Advanced Insurance Co.

defendant counsels

Robb Leonard Mulvihill, L.l.p.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute