Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Primoris Services Corp., specialty construction company with a focus on pipelines for natural gas and water, and other defendants to Iowa Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Timmer & Judkins on behalf of a former human resources generalist for the defendants who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to disability-based employment discrimination. The case is 4:23-cv-00097, Penne v. Q3 Contracting, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

March 23, 2023, 1:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Kathleen Penne

Plaintiffs

Timmer & Judkins PLLC

defendants

Primoris Services Corporation

Q3 Contracting, Inc.

Denise Tomsick

Teresa Berry

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination