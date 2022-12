Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McAfee & Taft on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Coterra Energy to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, for claims under the Production Revenue Standards Act, was filed by Barrow & Grimm on behalf of Pennaco Natural Resources LLC. The court action seeks the payment of royalties allegedly owed for mineral interests owned by the plaintiff. The case is 5:22-cv-01024, Pennaco Natural Resources LLC v. Coterra Energy Inc.

Energy

December 03, 2022, 12:03 PM