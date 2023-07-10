Pennsylvania National Mutual Casualty filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zonko Builders and Salt Meadows Homeowners Association on Monday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction defect lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00744, Penn National Mutual Casualty Insurance Co. v. Zonko Builders Inc. et al.
Insurance
July 10, 2023, 5:03 PM