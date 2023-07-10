New Suit

Pennsylvania National Mutual Casualty filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zonko Builders and Salt Meadows Homeowners Association on Monday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction defect lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00744, Penn National Mutual Casualty Insurance Co. v. Zonko Builders Inc. et al.

Insurance

July 10, 2023, 5:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Penn National Mutual Casualty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Salt Meadows Homeowners Association, Inc.

Zonko Builders, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute