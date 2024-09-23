Penn Law Professor Amy Wax to Be Suspended With Half-Pay for...

News From Law.com

University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School professor Amy Wax has escaped sanctions proceedings with her tenure and position relatively intact, having officially been sanctioned by the school and facing a year-long suspension with half pay and full benefits in response to alleged discriminatory speech. First reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, Wax will also lose her summer pay and her named chair position and will be formally reprimanded by the university. She will further have to acknowledge that she does not speak on behalf of the school at public speaking engagements.

Education

September 23, 2024, 5:50 PM