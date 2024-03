News From Law.com

A contentious trial in a potentially eight-figure birth injury case ended in a defense verdict for the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Plaintiffs counsel had sought $25 million for a child who suffered a stroke in utero, but a Philadelphia jury on Feb. 23 determined HUP was not responsible for the plaintiffs' injuries. The plaintiffs' attorney, Thomas Bosworth, said he's fighting for a do-over.

