New Suit - Contract

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff and Simms Showers LLP filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Peninsula Petroleum Limited. The suit, for unpaid demurrage charges, pursues claims against Lukoil Pan-Americas LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03681, Peninsula Petroleum Limited v. Lukoil Pan-Americas LLC et al.

Energy

October 13, 2022, 6:59 AM