Who Got The Work

Day Pitney partner John W. Cerreta has entered an appearance for RTX Corp. fka Raytheon Technologies and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Aug. 3 in Connecticut District Court by Faxon Law Group, accuses RTX executives of failing to disclose that the company's geared turbofan engines faced significant quality control deficiencies, exposing the company to the probability of a costly product recall. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer, is 3:23-cv-01035, Peneycad v. Rtx Corporation et al.

Aerospace & Defense

October 31, 2023, 12:06 PM

Joshua Peneycad

Faxon Law Group

Anthony F O'brien

Anthony F O'Brien

Gregory Hayes

Neil Mitchill

Rtx Corporation

Rtx Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Day Pitney

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws