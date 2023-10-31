Day Pitney partner John W. Cerreta has entered an appearance for RTX Corp. fka Raytheon Technologies and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Aug. 3 in Connecticut District Court by Faxon Law Group, accuses RTX executives of failing to disclose that the company's geared turbofan engines faced significant quality control deficiencies, exposing the company to the probability of a costly product recall. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer, is 3:23-cv-01035, Peneycad v. Rtx Corporation et al.
Aerospace & Defense
October 31, 2023, 12:06 PM