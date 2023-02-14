Pendulum Has Swung: Talc Bankruptcy Isnt Over, But Time Is T...

Breaking News From Law.com

A bankruptcy judge in New Jersey said Johnson & Johnson subsidiary LTL Management's petition for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit to rehear its Jan. 30 decision would delay dismissal of the case. At a hearing on Tuesday, U.S. Chief Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan said the rehearing petition, filed the day before, would prevent a Third Circuit mandate for awhile. But he allowed one case, brought by a 24-year-old mesothelioma victim, to move ahead toward trial.

Health Care

February 14, 2023, 5:10 PM